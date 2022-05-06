Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who has just wrapped up shooting for director Madhur Bhandarkar’s Babli Bouncer, says that shooting for this film was an experience of a lifetime and that it was something she would cherish forever.

Taking to Instagram to announce that the shooting of the film had been wrapped, Tamannaah said, “‘Babli Bouncer’ for me is not just a film but an experience of a lifetime which I’ll cherish forever. This film started off with an extremely well written and author- backed character, which had everything that would be the right kind of meat for an actor to go all the way and give everything that they have, to create a world and character which could make way into the hearts of audience, and that’s exactly what I tried to do with the character of Babli.

Tamannaah Bhatia continued, “For me, the most special thing while shooting for ‘Babli Bouncer’ was that while we were busy shooting a film, we were also creating and living a parallel real life which was filled with goodness, positivity and people who were supportive and idealistic. This energy helped me translate my emotions on screen.

“Madhur Bhandarkar is one of the finest directors our country has and I’m so glad that I had this opportunity to work with him on a project like ‘Babli Bouncer’. He is a director who is so kind to everyone on and off the sets and so effortless with his work. His happy, childlike, relaxed energy really rubbed off on everyone and that helped each one of us deliver our very best. Madhur sir really makes my belief of “temperament over talent” stronger because for me talent isn’t sustainable if the temperament is not right,” Tamannaah Bhatia added.

“And while working with him, I realised that he had this unique ability to keep an entire unit in their most optimum mental space of working so that everyone is at their creative peak and is performing out of a very passion driven space.

“‘Babli Bouncer’ was created in the best environment that she could have been born into. I would truly like to thank everyone who has contributed to creating ‘Babli Bouncer’ – starting with my director – Madhur Sir, Junglee Pictures, Fox Star Hindi, my co-actors, my team and every department that worked day and night to achieve perfection.

“As we wrap up the final schedule of the film today, I am taking back some of the most precious memories and learnings. My heart is filled with immense gratitude that I got the opportunity to work on a project which is by far the best piece of content I’ve worked on with the team of most talented and kind hearted people. It’s a wrap!”

