With Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada in lead roles, the Telugu movie ‘F3’, after causing a laugh riot in theatres, is on track to becoming a blockbuster.

Advertisement

The makers of the movie on Tuesday announced that the movie collected Rs 134 crore, including Rs 70.94 crore globally, after completing its 40-day theatrical run (it is approaching its 50th day in a few theatres).

Advertisement

Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej starrer ‘F3’ is the second instalment of the ‘Fun & Frustration’ franchise.

The Anil Ravipudi-directed film F3 is still running successfully in 10 theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, a significant achievement at a time when duds far outnumber successful titles.

In an interview in March 2021, director Ravipudi said: “F3 is not a [direct] sequel to F2. It is completely a new story where the leads are seen getting frustrated caused by money.”

Devi Sri Prasad, who scored the music for F2, is retained as the music composer. Analysts said ‘F3’ has been able to draw family audiences, which were avoiding cinemas because of the Covid-19 scare. This explains the film’s long theatrical run.

Must Read: Modern Love Hyderabad: Nithya Menen Opens Up On Turning Non-Vegetarian During Show’s Shooting In Hyderabad: “At One Point, I Was Like…”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram