Categorically rejecting the posters of ‘Kaali’ which have created an uproar on social media, the Congress on Tuesday said that every religion should be respected.

Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said, “We respect all deities of all religions and do not endorse anything which hurts anybody.”

Gaurav Vallabh said that it suits the BJP when there is controversy so that the government doesn’t have to answer questions on the GST and other issues.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Director Leena Manimekalai, a day after a complaint was lodged against her over the controversial poster of her new documentary.

The poster was shared by Manimekalai on social media on July 2. In the poster, Goddess ‘Kaali Maa’ has been shown smoking a cigarette.

The poster sparked off a massive uproar on social media and the demand to arrest the director trended on Twitter. The documentary revolves around the events that take place one evening, when Goddess ‘Kaali’ appears and strolls on the streets of Toronto.

On Monday, the Indian High Commission in Canada also urged the organisers to withdraw all provocative material related to the ‘Kaali’ documentary.

In a statement, the High Commission said that they have received complaints from leaders of the Hindu community in Canada about “disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods on the poster of a film showcased as part of the ‘Under the Tent’ project at the Aga Khan Museum, Toronto.”

“Our Consulate General in Toronto has conveyed these concerns to the organisers of the event (where the Kaali Poster was launched),” read the statement.

