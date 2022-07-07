The first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh is out and it turned out to be a hilarious one. Much to everyone’s surprise, Alia broke silence about how her relationship with hubby Ranbir Kapoor all began, and much more.

In the episode, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars were quizzed on their respective partners, i.e Ranbir and Deepika Padukone in a segment called ‘Know Your Bae’. It turned out to be the two most epic moments on the show as Ranveer got Deepika’s sun sign wrong and Alia couldn’t place Ranbir’s films in correct chronological order.

Later in another segment, Karan Johar revealed Ranbir Kapoor’s half proposal to Alia Bhatt. The talk show host said that Ranbir visited the sets of Alia’s debut film Student of The Year in 2012 and asked him, “Should I marry her?” Interestingly, it was way back before Alia and Ranbir met on Brahmastra.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was unaware of Ranbir’s visit and the conversation. She then went on to reveal that their relationship began on a flight to Israel when they flew abroad for a workshop for Brahmastra.

Coming back to the epic moments of Koffee With Karan’s season 7 first episode, host Karan Johar asked Ranveer Singh about Deepika Padukone’s sun sign. The actor then answered Sagittarius whereas the correct answer was Capricorn. This left Alia surprised since she knew this but Ranveer didn’t. He later defended himself by saying, “I don’t believe in astrology and all.”

When Alia Bhatt was asked questions about Ranbir Kapoor, she got most of it correct but messed up the chronological order of his three films in another game segment called ‘B for Bollywood’. She answered, “Saawariya, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani”. For a moment everyone thought it was correct but Ranveer called it wrong and pointed out it was Wake Up Sid that came before Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and that left Bhatt completely shocked.

