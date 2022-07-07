Indian rapper and singer Badshah released his new track titled ‘Chamkeela Chehra’ on Wednesday. The track is a part of Badshah’s ambitious album ‘Retropanda Part 1’ and has been produced in the 80s synth-pop genre. It features percussion designed on a drum machine, a prominent 80s-style synth with a moist snare in the loop as Badshah crooned in an autotuned treated voice.

The music video of the song begins with a robbery in the ‘Royal Bank’. A female robber wearing an arcade design mask lays siege to the bank with her gang. Badshah is seen in the role of a nerdy bank teller, who falls in love with the female robber.

The robber holds him, hostage, before walking into the bank chest. Badshah’s character in the video is shown to be suffering from Stockholm syndrome, and ends up paying heavily for it by the time the video ends.

‘Chamkeela Chehra’ created by Badshah and produced by Hiten, is available across audio streaming platforms.

What’s more exciting is that Badshah has used a fan-made dance step in the song. The audio version of the song was released in April, post which several dancers in India began to make dance reels to the song using a flowing dance step. Soon, it became a popular trend on reels. Badshah used the step in the song much to the delight of his fans.

Commenting on the release of ‘Chamkeela Chehra’, Badshah said, “Since the video has been shot, I have been eager for it to be released. I wanted to pay a small tribute to my fans who have shown an abundance of love for my songs. I also wanted to thank them for making a slick dance move right after the audio of Chamkeela Chehra was dropped.”

He added, “When I saw this choreography trending on this song, I decided to attribute it to all the lovely people who made this happen and what other than incorporating it into the music video! Just like Jugnu, Tabahi, and Hosh, this song also holds a special place in my heart. I love how the music video has turned out to be and now that it’s out, I’m sure viewers will enjoy it too.”

