Bharti Singh is one of the most in-demand television hosts at the moment with her exceptional comic timing and witty comebacks. She has lately been hosting the show Hunarbaaz with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and the couple is also expecting their first baby in the next few weeks. In a previous interview, Bharti had opened up about financial difficulties her mother had to face and also elaborated on why she started disliking men as a whole after a point.

For the unversed, Bharti and Haarsh have been keeping their fans entertained not just through television shows but also with their YouTube channel, Life of Limbachiyaas. They had previously announced through their YT handle that they are pregnant and their fans were delighted, flooding social media platforms with wishes for the couple.

In the year 2018, Bharti Singh spoke to actor Rajeev Khandelwal on his talk show Juzz Baatt and revealed a set of details about her financial condition while growing up. She explained how she was very young when her father passed away and her mother would run the house by working in a factory.

Explaining how they were harassed by moneylenders, Bharti Singh said, “People used to come and abuse my mother, ask her to pay the loans. And that is when I realized that my mother was handling so much of the mess all alone. I even started hating men for the same reason. I started avoiding and running away from our present conditions. All this toxicity used to upset my mother and I used to cry. On every 14th of the month, my mom used to be so depressed and sad- thinking how she will pay the loan the next day.”

Bharti Singh further explained how her mother almost aborted her due to the money crisis and said, “My mother wanted to abort me due to our financial condition, but eventually she didn’t and today she is very proud of me. I remember this one time, just before my performance, my mother was admitted to the ICU and I wasn’t keen to perform. She motivated me and made sure that I gave my best, which I did.”

