Indian television has been a staple in most households as a source of entertainment and home to several captivating and enjoyable characters that have etched a special place in the audiences’ hearts. One such beloved character is Gori Mem, Anita Bhabi, in & TV’s cult comedy show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. And now, the audience will soon be seeing the gorgeous and vivacious Vidisha Srivastava stepping into the iconic Anita Bhabi’s character in the show.

The actress is known for her impeccable acting prowess and phenomenal performances in films and television shows across Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam.

The industry has been abuzz with Vidisha’s entry, and this is what Vidisha had to say about her entry as new Anita Bhabi in the show. Says Vidisha, “I am very excited and proud to get an opportunity to essay one of India’s most-loved, Anita Bhabi’s character. I have always enjoyed watching the show for its entertaining characters and humorous plots. I had never imagined that I would get to be a part of it as one of its lead characters one day. It is truly a momentous moment.”

“I am thrilled to take on this huge mandate and, most importantly, share the screen with the accomplished and talented actors Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gouri, and Shubhangi Atre. I am grateful to Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli Ji for believing in my abilities and giving me this wonderful opportunity. I feel truly blessed. Everyone around me, especially my friends and family, have been on top of the moon ever since they got to know this,” Vidisha added.

Talking about Anita Bhabi’s character, Vidisha says, “It is never easy to portray an iconic character as the audience tends to have a certain affinity to the actor and the character. But I am ready to embrace this responsibility wholeheartedly. Anita Bhabi is contemporary and ‘today’s a woman’. She has a mind of her own and is quite bold. She stands up for what she believes in and never gets bogged down easily. And, of course, she is quite glamorous and has oodles of oomph.”

Vidisha went on to add, “So watch out for the new Anita Bhabi, as she is all set to rock your television screens with an extra tadka of entertainment, glamour and fun very soon! I am sure the audience is equally excited and will shower me loads of love and accept their new Anita Bhabi with open arms.”

Watch out for Vidisha Srivastava as new Anita Bhabi soon in & TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, airing at 10:30 pm every Monday to Friday

