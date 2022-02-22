Actress Shubhangi Atre, who currently essays the role of Angoori Bhabi in the sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is happy to spend some ‘me time’ in Rishikesh.

She says: “I got few days off from my shoots. So I planned to travel to Rishikesh all alone to explore and spend some ‘me time’. I’m literally enjoying the atmosphere here and the natural beauty is making me feel so peaceful. I feel such me times are important for every individuals.”

Shubhangi Atre further reveals she was keen to explore Rishikesh.

Shubhangi Atre continued, “I’m a spiritual person. There is lot of mythological narration about this place. Ganga itself is a very holy river and the Himalayas too have its own significance. Above that the place is commonly referred to as the ‘yoga capital of the world’ and I’m a yoga lover. I’m just enjoying the place.”

The actress is known for featuring in popular shows like Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, ‘Kasturi’, ‘Chidiya Ghar’, ‘Do Hanson Ka Jodaa’ among others.

