Television beauty Nia Sharma is always making eyeballs pop with something interesting or the others. The beauty had been busy with her brother’s marriage since quite a while now. But it seems she wants to get back to fitness. Her favourite form is pole dancing and a throwback video has left us asking for more.

Many Television stars like Aashka Goradia, Avneet Kaur amongst others have showcased their pole dancing skills in the past. Nia has been a part of that league too and has enjoyed the ‘bruises’ and other downsides of it.

Yesterday, Nia Sharma took to her Instagram and shared a throwback of her working on the pole. She wore a pink sports bra and complemented it with a white bikini bottom. In the later half of the video, she could be seen wearing black shorts.

“I miss the pole .. those bruised knees and thighs…..the excruciating body ache ! Still ready for all of it again,” Nia Sharma captioned her post.

As expected, the video went viral in no time and garnered a lot of funny comments.

A user wrote, “Ye pole dance dekhne walon ka kya hal hua hoga”

Another commented, “Mein to pahle ho kahtaa tha ladki international dancer hai”

“arre yaar mere ko chakkar Chad Gaye dekh ke,” a fan wrote.

A netizen commented, “Mumbai local ki itni aadat ghr m hi pole lga liya”

Check out the video shared by Nia Sharma below:

Meanwhile, Nia was last seen in the music video Phoonk Le, crooned by Nikita Gandhi. She also went to the Bigg Boss 15 sets and performed the signature step with Salman Khan.

