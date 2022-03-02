Ankita Lokhande is a much-followed television celebrity who has garnered a huge fan following through her work over the years. She has lately been in the news for her participation in the reality show Smart Jodi, with her husband Vicky Jain. According to a recent viral video doing the rounds on Instagram, the couple bought a new luxury car which is worth more than ₹1 crore.

For the unversed, Ankita rose to fame through the television show Pavitra Rishta, which also featured her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput in a key role. She ventured into Bollywood in the next few years with projects like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Baaghi 3. She was previously in the news when she got married to businessman Vicky on December 14th 2021 and held a grand reception ceremony which was graced by the presence of several celebrities.

In a recent reel video doing the rounds on Instagram, both Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were seen celebrating the new purchase with a bouquet of flowers and by cutting a cake right in front of the vehicle. Ankita was spotted signing a few papers before the keys were handed over to them by the staff.

Ankita and Vicky bought a black-coloured Mercedes-Benz V-Class Exclusive LWB which reportedly costs around ₹1.1 crores in India. The couple also gave the viewers a glimpse of the interiors which were mostly kept cream in colour, giving it a classy touch.

In the clip, Ankita Lokhande was seen dressed in an all-denim outfit with a pair of light blue jeans bottoms and a simple matching shirt. Her hair was left open with light makeup to compliment the monotonous look. Vicky Jain, on the other hand, was seen wearing a white T-shirt and a pair of plain pants which was topped up with a check shirt jacket. He also added black matching sneakers which went well with the look.

