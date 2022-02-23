Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai began in 2015 and since then it has been one of the most popular shows among the audience. Initially, Soumya Tandon played the role of Anita Bhabhi but Nehha Pendse replaced her later in January 2021. Now new face Vidhisha Srivastava will fill in the shoes of Pendse.

The Hindi sitcom is being produced by Binaifer Kohli under the banner of Edit II Productions. Since its inception, the show received positive reviews from the audience and acclaim from critics and viewers alike.

Vidhisha Srivastava is currently playing the role of Shiv Bai in Kashibai Bajirao Ballal. Soon she will be playing the role of Anita Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!. On being roped for the role, the actress said to ETimes, “It’s a great opportunity and a big challenge at the same time. I believe that the producers auditioned a lot of actresses for the character. But I was finalised overnight. I strongly feel that I am fit for the part, both in terms of looks and performance.”

The actress even called it a big break and a turning point in her acting career. Even though she has watched Nehha Pendse and Soumya Tandon, Vidhisha claims she will play the role in her own way. She said, “It’s a massive responsibility on my shoulders to take over from my predecessor, but I will play Anita bhabhi my way. Though this is my debut in the comedy genre and that, too, with a popular show, I am jumping into it without any pressure. I am not scared, but quite excited about this new opportunity. I will give my best and play the part with utmost conviction. Now, whether the audience likes and accepts me as the new Anita Bhabhi is beyond my control. I can only hope they do. I will carry the legacy forward beautifully.”

