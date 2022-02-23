Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actress Puja Banerjee has been making headlines ever since she announced her pregnancy during the pandemic. After 9 years of dating, Puja married her longtime boyfriend Kunal Verma in a court marriage in March 2020 and later tied the knot following traditional rituals. Yes, Puja and Kunal got hitched according to proper traditions and customs on November 16, 2021. Their destination wedding in Goa was also attended by their 1-year-old son Krishav.

But much before meeting the love of her life, Kunal Verma, Puja opened up about her boyfriend with whom she fell in love at the age of 15. Read on to know the entire scoop.

Well, it wasn’t an ordinary love story for Puja Banerjee when she decided to take her love affair ahead and elope with the lover. According to a report in News18, Puja revealed on a talk show that when she was just 15 when she eloped with her then-boyfriend. Yes, the TV actress had left her home for her lover and both came to Mumbai.

However later, Puja Banerjee didn’t see what was coming their way. After leaving their home and families, their relationship didn’t work out and they called it quits. After their break-up, Puja was left all alone in Mumbai following which she decided to take this big step.

The report further states that Puja Banerjee decided to compensate for the embarrassment caused to her parents with her achievements. After all the hard work and struggle, she became successful and credited her success to her parents.

In case you don’t know, during her struggle to become a successful actress, Puja Banerjee met Kunal Verma and they fell head-over-heels in love and 9 years down the line, they are happily married and are parenting a baby boy.

