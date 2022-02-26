Naagin Actress Adaa Khan Says She Turned Down Many OTT Shows Due To Its Bold Content

In India, OTT content boomed after the pandemic happened due to COVID and many filmmakers are releasing their series and films on a number of digital platforms. However, early shows were largely dependent on bold content due to which many actors/actresses were reluctant to be part of it. Similarly, Naagin star Adaa Khan was one of them who turned down OTT shows due to intimacy.

Before getting the much-needed spotlight, Khan started her acting career by working on TV commercials and modelling. Later she was roped in for a number of Television shows but being part of Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin changed her life as she became a household name. Later she even participated in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi and often made appearances in Bigg Boss.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, small screen beauty Adaa Khan revealed the reason behind staying away from OTT space for a long. She said, “I always wanted to do something on the webspace which you can sit and watch with your family. I am a little sceptical about doing bold scenes and bold content. I was not ready for it because that was what was primarily what was happening on the webspace some time back.”

However, Adaa Khan finally agreed to work on a digital show titled Shubh Mangal Mein Dangal which is a family comedy series. The Naagin star further shares that she has been offered a number of OTT shows since, but she wasn’t comfortable with the bold content.

“I had to turn them all down because I was not comfortable with such content,” however, now the actress feels that’s not the case.

Adaa Khan adds, “Now it is no longer the case and because of that that I am comfortable doing more of OTT work. Initially, I was not sure at all.”

With her shift to digital platforms from television, the actress assures her fans that she won’t be leaving TV.

Adaa Khan shares, “It is not a shift for me. I am still doing TV. I love my TV audience. But yes with TV the only thing is that we keep doing the same role for years. On OTT, the shows are episodic and that is exciting because as an actor I am done with that character after the show. It has been a different experience for me a pleasant one.”

