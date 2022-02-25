Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming reality show Lock Upp is making the headlines for its unique concept and the contestants going to feature on it. One of the 16 inmates in this captive reality show being hosted by Kangana Ranaut is the headline-grabbing actress Poonam Pandey.

Advertisement

In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, just days before entering the reality show begins, Poonam opened up several things, including how excited she is to meet and interact with the host. From stating how much she adores the Bollywood beauty to reveal whether the two may clash during the show, below is all Ms. Pandey had to say.

Advertisement

Talking about Kanagan Ranaut hosting Lock Upp and how she feels she will be as one, Poonam Panday said, “I am looking forward to meeting her. I’m a very, very big fan of her. I like woman who have their own voice- let it be good or bad, whatever. I have my opinion – I didn’t have it earlier, I’ve been having it lately (laugh).”

Poonam Pandey continued, “See women, we are trained in a certain way ki you have to be like this, you have to act like this. Since childhood we have been given utensils as toys , it sets your mind that you have to learn this. When you break that part of your life and are like even I can talk – I like women like that.” She added, “I’m looking forward to see Kangana Ranaut. I’m looking forward to meet her, that energy, that aura – it’s strong, it’s wonderful.”

Talking about whether she will clash with Kangana Ranaut, given that both she and the Lock Upp host are strong opinionated women, Poonam Pandey said, “Why clash if I’m saying that lady is my idol? I literally see a lot of similarities between me and Kangana ma’am. I have gone through a lot in my life, like a lot. And whatever I have read about her, seen about her, it seems like she has gone through a lot as well. So you know, we strong women, when we go through something and we come out much stronger than before, I like that.” Only time will tell if we see sparks flying between these strong women.

Lock Upp will stream live 24X7 on ALTBalaji and MX Player from Sunday, February 27. The show will also see actress Nisha Rawal, standup comedian Munawar Faruqui and wrestling gold medallist champion Babita Phogat as inmates.

For more exclusive, news and updates about Lock Upp and all things from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Munawar Faruqui On ‘Roasting’ Kangana Ranaut Before Lock Upp: “Aur Bhi 2-3 Tweets Kiye Hai Maine…” [Exclusive]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube