Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan, who is elated with the success of his film ‘Meppadiyan’, has announced that his production house’s next venture ‘Shafeekinte Santhosham’ will go on floors on April 16.

Taking to Instagram, Unni Mukundan penned a lengthy post in which he thanked everybody associated with his previous film, ‘Meppadiyan’ before going on to disclose that ‘Shafeekinte Santhosham‘ would be a romantic comedy.

The film is being directed by Anup and will feature Unni Mukundan in the lead.

Unni Mukundan said, “And we celebrated the 100 beautiful days journey of ‘Meppadiyan’ last night. After having a fantastic run in theatres, we had even better responses after its OTT release. We are getting the feedbacks even now. This 15th, we are having our World Television Premiere on Amrita TV. I have to thank everyone who made it possible for us. Achan presented me with my memento!

“We, as a team, fought our own battle and I’m glad we could celebrate our victory. Thanking the entire team that made ‘Meppadiyan‘ the film, the best of its kind. And I truly believe that this team deserved this pat on its back. Thanking all the actors, technicians, production team, promotion team and everyone who has been a part of this beautiful film. Thanking the team at UMF for backing this film.”, Unni Mukundan added

“UMF to start its second production venture, ‘Shafeekinte Santhosham’ on the 16th of this month. Expecting your support and goodwill. It’s a romantic comedy, a family entertainer! Thank you Guys. Much love!”, Unni Mukundan concluded.

