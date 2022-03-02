Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut hosted the reality show Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel that streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player rocked the masses, thanks to the interesting lineup of contestants. As it is creating a lot of buzzes, the latest report claims Karan Kundrra as the new jailor of the show.

As Ekta and Kangana promised, the contestants were all controversial celebrities and have most have been in the news for not the best reasons. The Queen actress kicked off the lunch episode on Sunday with a stage performance and Raveena Tandon appeared as the jailor.

Now the latest report from ETimes claims that Bigg Boss 15 runner up Karan Kundrra will appear as a jailor in the controversial reality show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Citing sources, the report claims that the actor was spotted on the sets today and in all probability, he is shooting for the promo which will be released today (March 2) evening.

Moreover, Kundrra will play an important part in the show and host Kangana will only be seen during the weekend episode. Kitani Mohabbat Hai actor will make the important decisions and will also be the taskmaster.

This is not the first time that Karan Kundrra hosted a reality show. He has previously in Gumrah – End Of Innocence and MTV show Love School alongside his ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar. Apart from this, he had also appeared as a gang leader in Roadies.

In recently culminated Bigg Boss 15, Kundrra emerged as one of the most loved contestants of the house. His leadership quality, sense of humour, friendship and caring nature towards his close ones won many hearts. While there’s no official confirmation about his appearance as a jailor, we are sure that it will definitely come as a big surprise for all his fans and they definitely have a reason to rejoice.

