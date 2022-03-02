After impressing fans with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT & her fashion sense when snapped in the city, Urfi Javed has now ventured into the world of music videos. The actress was recently featured alongside singer Kunwarr in the Punjabi track Befikra.

During an exclusive chat with us’, Urfi and Kunwarr played ‘Rapid Fire with Koimoi’ and spilt the beans on a number of topics ranging from going n*de in films, choosing between stars and their views in the concept of ‘Friends With Benifits.’

When asked her views about the concept of ‘Friends With Benefits’ and if she likes/is fine with it, Urfi Javed said, “I am not (fine with it). To be very honest, I would want to define my relationship, whatever relationship I am in. If it’s friendship, it’s just friendship. If it’s a committed relationship, it’s a committed relationship, if it’s marriage it is marriage. I want to be in a relationship, I want to get married in the future – so I am very, very okay with my boundaries.”

Urfi Javed added “But also not judgemental if anybody else is doing it. Totally cool with it.”

Revealing what he feels of ‘Friends With Benifits,’ Urfi Javed’s Befikra co-star, Kunwarr said, “I personally feel it’s upto the person, they are two people and they know what’s best for them. If they figure out a way…” The singer continued, “I don’t have any plans to get married soon so I’m…”

Summarizing their answers, Urfi said, “He’s saying he’s ok, I’m saying I am not”

Check out Urfi Javed and Kunwarr spilling the beans here:

