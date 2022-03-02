One of Shark Tank India’s judge, Ashneer Grover, and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover are currently in quite some hot waters after Ashneer’s own fintech company BharatPe accused the duo of fraud.

Advertisement

For the unversed, a few weeks ago the Shark Tank judge’s own company accused that he and his family members had engaged in extreme misappropriation of the firm’s funds. Just a few days back the firm had fired Ashneer’s wife Madhuri from the post of head of controls.

Advertisement

Well, amidst all this fiasco, the co-founder himself resigned from his post. However, before leaving, Ashneer Grover broke the silence on his own resignation. During his conversion with Money Control, he said, “I am very clear, I will be a private person. Not here to lead my life as per the media, not going to be a slave to these investors again in my life. Will lead life on my own terms. I am now looking up to people like Turakhias (Bhavin) and Kamath (Nitin) who have the courage to build businesses with 100% ownership. It will take a bit longer to build, I will be in control of what I build and not build it for these people who are opportunistic.”

Continuing on the top Ashneer Grover also explained the reason why his wife Madhuri Jain Grover, who was “head of controls of the company” was fired from her position. He said, “Not just injustice, it is male chauvinism at best. In the termination letter, they have mentioned about a laser treatment. I can tell you the level of blatant lies they have gone to. My wife had a skin condition. She was undergoing a doctor’s treatment and that bill is a private bill. She had paid for it. It was just lying in the drawer. They picked that up and said you claimed this bill from the company. To hell with all of them.”

On the other hand, it looks like there is more trouble waiting for the Shark Tank judge as BharatPe now claimed that they would take legal actions against its co-founder, Ashneer Grover after the latter left his position. In a statement released by the Board of the company, they said, “The Board will not allow the deplorable conduct of the Grover family to tarnish BharatPe’ s reputation or that of its hard-working employees and world-class technology. As a result of his misdeeds, Mr. Grover is no longer an employee, a founder, or a director of the company.”

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Shark Tank India Host Rannvijay Singha Reacts To Memes On Him For Offering MBA Program To An IIT-PhD Graduate: “It’s The Best Thing That Can Happen To A New Show”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube