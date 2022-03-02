Shark Tank India fame and BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover has been on the news for a while now due to his tussle with the board members of the company. However, months after the legal battle, Grover has resigned from the Indian fintech company. As the news about his resignation went viral, netizens couldn’t stop themselves and started sharing memes around his famous line from the reality show.

Grover’s move comes after his wife Madhuri Jain Grover was sacked from the company over alleged financial irregularities. Sharing the official statement, the company shared, “Grover resigned as MD and board director of BharatPe, minutes after receiving the agenda for the upcoming board meeting that included submission of the PwC report regarding his conduct and considering the actions based on it. The board reserves the right to take action, based on the report’s findings.”

Although, Ashneer Grover was a prominent businessman, he came into the limelight due to his straightforward responses in Shark Tank India. In the show his lines, ‘Yeh sab doglapan hai,’ ‘apni zindagi barbaad kar rahe ho,’ and ‘Tujhse na ho payega’ became famous among the audiences. Now after his resignation from BharatPe, netizens are having a gala time as they have shared a number of memes around this.

Look at the smile of both 😂 they already knew that ashneer will leave #bharatpe#AshneerGrover pic.twitter.com/6AJM8tHc5U — Aniruddha_shingre (@bullish_stonk) March 1, 2022

Imagine Ashneer Grover on Bigg Boss… !!! — San-dee (@San_deeKa2Cents) March 1, 2022

In a letter addressed to the BharatPe board, Ashneer Grover said, “I write this with a heavy heart as today I am being forced to bid adieu to a company of which I am a founder. I say with my head held high that today this company stands as a leader in the fintech world. Since the beginning of 2022, unfortunately, I’ve been embroiled in baseless and targeted attacks on me and my family by a few individuals who are ready not only to harm me and my reputation but also harm the reputation of the company, which ostensibly they are trying to protect.”

