Shark Tank India has now come up to be one of the most famous shows in the Indian television industry. With the show finally finishing its first season, the show’s judge Ashneer Grover who is quite famous for his harsh criticisms, recently came up to talk about his future plans. Let’s check it out.

For the unversed, Shark Tank India started on December 20, 2021. The show revolves around new and upcoming entrepreneurs in India who come up with their business models and pitch them to a panel of investors to get them to invest in the idea.

As Shark Tank India recently wrapped up its first season, the show has now garnered a lot of praise from its fan base. Among the sharks recently Ashneer Grover who is the Founder and Managing Director of BharatPe came up in a talk show hosted by Rohan Joshi on YouTube, where he talked about his future plans. Talking about the topic Ashneer said that he would eventually like to get into politics.

Continuing on the topic, Ashneer Grover said, “Eventually I will get into politics at some point in time. When you build a business you generate employment and impact a certain number of people, which is never usually talked about and I think it is a very noble thing. I think I will make a bigger impact by getting into Nation-building and doing something meaningful there. Even though we all startup founders have become an important part of the Indian economy we are still very under-represented in politics.”

Well, looks like we’ll be soon having a politician who will call out all the ‘Doglapan’ of other politicians.

Talking about the show, Shark Tank is an Indian franchise of the original Shark Tanks that airs on American television networks. This season saw 62,000 aspirants from India, out of which only 198 businesses were picked to present their ideas to the sharks, and out of these ideas, only 67 businesses managed to grab their deals from the sharks. For this season the seats of the Sharks were taken by, Ashneer Grover, Ghazal Alagh, Anupam Mithal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, and Peyush Bansal.

