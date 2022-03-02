Time and again we have come across different incidents where actors have spoken about not getting paid by the makers of their respective shows. Well, the latest celebrity to make the headlines is TV actress Neha Marda but for different reasons. The actress, who rose to fame with Balika Vadhu and Doli Armaano Ki, has allegedly been accused of not paying her former Public Relations company after availing services.

According to sources, Neha has denied paying to a PR firm named Shimmer Entertainment. After using the services from the PR company, actress Neha has allegedly refused to pay the professional fees. It is being said that after repeated reminders and multiple nudges, she allegedly did not make the payment to the company people who worked tirelessly as her PR.

Co-founders of Shimmer Entertainment, Namita Rajhans and Tasneem Lathiwala revealed about Neha Marda, “We have seen many artists exploit hard working PR like us. After using our services, they hold back on payments. Neha Marda has wronged us by denying returning the money she owes us. We have proof of all the work we have done for her while she completely refuses to acknowledge it. When we ask her to pay up, she says nothing has been done.”

Well, looks like, the only thing the owners are expecting is that Neha clears their dues.

To verify the same, we contacted Neha but she’s yet to respond. We shall wait for the actress’ reaction on the same.

Meanwhile, Neha Marda in her recent interview had opened up about balancing her personal and professional life. A couple of days back she told Hindustan Times, “No one can plan life as it takes its own course. I was busy shooting for my last show in a bio bubble set up. We were constantly putting up at a hotel where the entire show was being shot. It was during that time when my mother-in-law fell ill and was hospitalised. I and my husband rushed to Bihar to take care of her. It was like a battle and we fought together to save and bring her back home. Since then, our lives have taken a 360-degree turn.”

