Urfi Javed has had quite a journey. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT. She was the first one to get evicted but made a career in just a little amount of time. The actress is famous for her quirky fashion looks and also has recreated outfits of Bella Hadid, Rihanna and others in the past.

Advertisement

Time and again, Urfi wears something or the other that grabs eyeballs. Sometimes it’s her bikini looks by the beach and other times her interaction with the media. Also, one cannot forget her Instagram reels trying various trending challenges.

Advertisement

In a latest media interaction, Urfi Javed has slammed the media for portraying her in the wrong light. Often, the Bigg Boss OTT contestant is trolled over her revealing looks. But she now claims that a lot of it also has to do with how portals are writing about it.

Urfi Javed during a media interaction said, “If you read articles about me, they’re like ‘Urfi Javed ne ashleelta ki hadde paar ki, nangi utar aayi, goes braless.’ Since when did we start talking about a women’s undergarment? Why you writing articles about my undergarments bro? Maine chaddi, bra nahi pehni usse tumko kya matlab hai? Tumne apni chaddi pehni hai na, uska khayal rakho.”

She continued, “So don’t you think the media is responsible in a way for how people talk about me? If you’re feeding that too people, aap logo ko bata rahe ho ki mai kitni badi sl*t hu, toh log wahi sochenge na.”

Check out the viral video below:

Well, do you agree with what Urfi Javed has to say?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Ankita Lokhande & Her Hubby Vicky Jain Welcome Mercedes Benz V Into Their Family For A Bomb Price!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube