Actress Upasana Singh has been in the industry for more than a decade as she has worked on a number of prominent Bollywood films. Her popularity skyrocketed when she played the character of Bua on Comedy Nights with Kapil. However, she suddenly disappeared from the show and people started speculating about her rift with Kapil Sharma.

The actress, who worked on the comedy show between the years 2013 and 2016, played the character of Pinky Sharma or Pinky Bua. In the latest interview, Singh speaks about rumours on her differences with Kapil and reveals the real reason behind her leaving the show.

Speaking to ETimes, Upasana Singh told, “When I was playing Bua, it was fun working with Kapil. Later, he started his own show (The Kapil Sharma Show) and moved to another channel. I could not move to another channel because I had signed a contract and had to continue working for the channel. There was no rift with Kapil but people thought I wasn’t happy working with him.”

Upasana Singh further adds that she doesn’t mind working with Kapil Sharma in his comedy show again but the actress says she should get a good character which ‘creatively satisfies’ her not return just for the sake of comedy. She says, “I did a few episodes with Kapil but then I realised I wanted to do something creatively satisfying than just be a part of his show for a few minutes.”

“Kapil and I are on good terms and we regularly communicate with each other. I am hoping that he will someday write a role for me because that will justify my talent and creatively satisfy me as an actor. I don’t want to work because I have to do something on television. That’s the reason, currently; I haven’t taken up any projects on television.”

Upasana Singh concludes by saying, “Kapil Sharma is a nice guy and he also gave a voice over for my Punjabi film. Whenever he will think of something suitable for me, I will work with him. He knows that I won’t just do anything on his show just for the heck of it.”

