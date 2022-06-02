Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is currently underway and there seems to be a lot of hype around it for all the contestants confirmed so far. The participants are currently in Cape Town, South Africa and it is yet to be seen how well the new plethora of contestants works for the audience. It is common for fans to assume that most reality shows in the country are scripted and looks like KKK ex-contestant Sourabh Raaj Jain has some interesting details to share about it.

For the unversed, this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will feature a bunch of influencers and television artists. There have been rumours that the success of Lock Upp made the makers take in more social media influencers as their fan following is massive. The list of contestants includes Munawar Faruqui, Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik, and Jannat Zubair, amongst others.

There have been several rumours about Indian reality shows like Bigg Boss and MTV Roadies being scripted and looks like Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is the latest one to join the bandwagon. Ex-contestant Sourabh Raaj Jain recently spoke to Tellychakkar and dropped a few major details about the show being scripted.

Speaking about how content always wins, Sourabh Raaj Jain said, “Well, I am unaware of the list of contestants participating in the show this season. I know of a few people, but I do not know them on a personal level. Well, to all the contestants participating in the show this season, all I’d like to say is that I know all of them will perform really well. But my advice is, please take care of the content too. Because ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi #Contentkekhiladi’ works.”

What do you think about this revelation made by Sourabh Raaj Jain about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12? Let us know in the comments!

