Gokuldham society from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has become an integral part of our lives. The sitcom is one of the most popular television programmes of all time and enjoys a massive fan following too. Now, director Malav Rajda has shared pictures from Iftar featuring Iyer and Sodhi from the show, and netizens are going gaga over it and applauding them for their gesture. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Ramzan is the holy month for all the Muslims across the globe where they fast the entire day and pray for a month or so. Now, Balwinder Singh Suri (Mr. Sodhi) and Tanuj Mahashabde (Mr. Iyer) from TMKOC can be seen enjoying iftar in the pictures shared by Malav on his Instagram.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Malav Rajda captioned them, “We don’t only work together… we live, eat and celebrate together…happy ramzan 😘😘🤗🤗” That’s such a wonderful thought to share with the fans. Isn’t it?

In the pictures, Balwinder Singh Suri (Mr. Sodhi) and Tanuj Mahashabde (Mr. Iyer) are all smiles and enjoying the iftar with the team.

Take a look at it here:

We have immense respect for the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Reacting to the pictures, a user on Instagram wrote, “Masha allah Yahi to Khaasiyat h Gokuldham Walon k… touch wood🔥” Another user commented, “really appreciate your dedication and love towards team mates, unity and relationship” A third user commented, “Heads off to you @malavrajda ..aisa hi hna chaiye apne staff ya workers k saath …rista dil se hna chaiye …katai zeher.”

What are your thoughts on the TMKOC team enjoying iftar with each other? Tell us in the comments below.

