Actors Randeep Hooda and Ileana D’Cruz have wrapped up shooting for their forthcoming film, Unfair N Lovely. The cast and crew had begun shooting on October 30. The actors, as well as director Balwinder Singh Janjua, took to their verified Instagram accounts on Thursday morning to announce wrapping up the shoot for the film.

Advertisement

Randeep wrote: “I’m going to miss being on the sets and being @balwindersinghjanjua’s (2nd) favourite. Super excited for this to release! #UnfairNLovely #ThatsAWrap.”

Advertisement

Ileana shared: “@balwindersinghjanjua aur meri dosti se koi jealous ho raha hai, @randeephooda? Lovely will miss working with this crazy amazing crew! Can’t wait to leave you all laughing with this story! #UnfairNLovely #ThatsAWrap.”

Janjua posted: “It’s a wrap for my lovelies @illeana and randeep and for team #UnfairNLovely. Here’s to an ending that’s a new and fun beginning! #UnfairNLovely #ThatsAWrap.”

“Unfair N Lovely” is a comic take on India’s obsession with fair skin. Set in the backdrop of Haryana, the film chronicles the story of a dusky girl. Actress Ileana D’Cruz has been paired with Randeep for the first time.

The film marks the directorial debut of Balwinder Singh Janjua, known for working as a screenplay writer in films like “Saand Ki Aankh” and “Mubarakan“. The film is slated for a 2021 release.

Previously, actress Ileana D’Cruz injured her palm at shooting and shared a funny post to make light of her situation.

Ileana posted two pictures on Instagram Stories. The first is a GIF image where a girl is seen walking and then falling down after bumping into something.

On the image, Ileana wrote: “Who ends up getting hurt whilst shooting for a romantic comedy?”

Last month, actress Ileana D’Cruz has made a candid confession on social media, with a monochrome picture she posted on Instagram where she strikes a pose in a bikini.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “I’ve always worried about how I looked. I’ve worried my hips are too wide, my thighs too wobbly, my waist not narrow enough, my tummy not flat enough, my boobs not big enough, my butt too big, my arms too jiggly, nose not straight enough, lips not full enough… I’ve worried that I’m not tall enough, not pretty enough, not funny enough, not smart enough, not ‘perfect’ enough.”

She tagged herself as “beautifully flawed”.

“Not realising I was never meant to be perfect. I was meant to be beautifully flawed. Different. Quirky. Unique. Every scar, every bump, every ‘flaw’ just made me, me. My own kind of beautiful,” Ileana D’Cruz said.

Ileana said that she has stopped trying to fit in.

“That’s why I’ve stopped. Stopped trying to conform to the world’s ideals of what’s meant to be beautiful. I’ve stopped trying so hard to fit in. Why should I?? When I was born to stand out,” she said.

Must Read: Prabhudheva Gets Secretly Married To His Physiotherapist In Mumbai?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube