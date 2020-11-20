Actor, dancer, and filmmaker Prabhudheva‘s personal life has grabbed headlines in the past and now the latest report revealed that he is already married to his physiotherapist. Speculations are now rife that the director has already tied the knot in September at his Mumbai residence, Green Acres.

Now the duo has moved to Chennai after their marriage. Previously, it was reported that he is gearing up to get married soon. However, the latest reports claim that he married his physiotherapist secretly. He was earlier married to Ramlatha aka Latha in 1995. The couple also shares three children. However, the two got divorced in 2011.

While neither Prabhudheva nor his team has confirmed the wedding rumours, a popular Tamil daily DT Next reported, “The latest reports are all baseless. Prabhudheva got married in September and his wife is a physiotherapist and not his niece. They were seeing each other for quite some time now. She was treating him for his back injury and the wedding took place a couple of months ago. The couple is now living in Chennai”.

This is Prabhudheva’s second marriage and his personal life has always been in the limelight. He was previously linked with actress Nayanthara after the duo worked together. Reportedly, the two dated from 2010 to 2012. Nayanthara has also opened up about their break up with Times Of India. She said to the publication, To get into a break-up for anyone is the most difficult phase in their life. When you have to go away from someone you love or vice-versa, whatever the reason, it really shatters your life. But how you deal with it is important. I can’t get into how I dealt with it but I have to if I want to move on and live my life.”

On the work front, Prabhudheva has got many films lined up for him in the upcoming year. He recently wrapped up shooting his upcoming release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that stars Salman Khan in the lead. The film was supposed to be released this year but due to COVID-19, the release date has been postponed. The filmmaker has also previously directed Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan.

