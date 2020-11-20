Just like Sooryavanshi & ’83, there was a scare about Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in the trade. It was being said that the upcoming biggie will directly release on OTT. It was also reported that the superstar is already in talks for a good enough deal.

However, the rumours have been busted now. As per the fresh inside report, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will hit cinemas on Eid 2021. Reportedly, the producers are not considering the direct OTT release and will wait for Eid 2021 to release the film only in cinemas. Now the release must have got delayed but this is still a sigh of relief for the fans as well as trade.

As soon as the news has come out, the fans of Salman Khan are having a great time on Twitter. #Radhe has also started trending on the microblogging site. Take a look at some fan tweets below:

“#Radhe Releasing On #Eid2021 in Theatres Only. Maga Star will bring back audience to Theatre” tweeted a fan with username @saby0143

#Radhe Releasing On #Eid2021 in Theatres Only. Maga Star will bring back audience to Theatre — sabir shaikh (@saby0143) November 20, 2020

“Some exhibitors panicked last week following news of #Radhe on OTT. I always maintained that a commercial #SalmanKhan film like #Radhe is meant to be consumed on the big screen, will arrive in cinemas! Well, here its now official, #Radhe in cinemas, #Eid2021.” tweeted @vinay17139

Some exhibitors panicked last week following news of #Radhe on OTT. I always maintained that a commercial #SalmanKhan film like #Radhe is meant to be consumed on the big screen, will arrive in cinemas! Well, here its now official, #Radhe in cinemas, #Eid2021. — Vinay Jain (@vinay17139) November 20, 2020

“#Radhe I didnt had 1% doubt that radhe will release only in theaters so this official news doesn’t excite me much. Still good makers have kept fullstop to all the speculations which was popping up for no reasons. Eid bhai ki thi bhai ki hai bhai ki rahegi.” tweeted @beingniyamath

#Radhe

I didnt had 1% doubt that radhe will release only in theaters so this official news doesn’t excite me much. Still good makers have kept fullstop to all the speculations which was popping up for no reasons. Eid bhai ki thi bhai ki hai bhai ki rahegi. pic.twitter.com/RoSoqz9BVf — chulbul pandey (@beingniyamath) November 20, 2020

Take a look at some more reactions:

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is directed by Prabhudheva and stars Disha Patani & Randeep Hooda along with Salman Khan. The film was earlier slated for Eid 2020 release but got postponed due to lockdown.

Are you waiting for the film? Share your excitement levels with us in the comments section down below.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates related to & Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

