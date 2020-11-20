A few days ago, Netflix shared the trailer of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. It is a show based on the lives of the wives of popular stars and producers from the film industry. The show features Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan also treated us with their presence in the trailer. The excitement for views to catch up with this new kind of series is quite high. Well, today, Fashion director Madhur Bhandarkar slammed director-producer Karan Johar and Dharma Productions CEO, Apoorva Mehta.

To those who are unaware, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is produced by Karan and Apoorva’s Dharmatic. In his tweet, Madhur mentioned that the duo had come to him and requested him to give the title rights. When he refused, they released the trailer by tweaking the title.

Madhur Bhandarkar mentioned that Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta wanted the title Bollywood Wives from him. As his project is underway, he denied the request. He said that it was ethically wrong of Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta to tweak it as ‘Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives’. Bhandarkar wants them to change the title.

“Dear @karanjohar U & @apoorvamehta18 had asked me four the title #BollywoodWives for web, which I refused, as my project is underway. It is Morally & ethically wrong u to tweak it to #TheFabulousLivesofBollywoodWives. Pls, do not dent my project. I humbly request u to change the title,” tweeted Madhur Bhandarkar.

Check out the tweet below:

So far, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta have not reacted to Madhur’s claims.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is all set to stream on Netflix on November 27, 2020.

What do you have to say about this new problem for Karan Johar & Dharmatics? Do let us know your views about it in the comments below.

