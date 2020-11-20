Just like “Katappa Ne Baahubali Ko Kyu Maara?” and “Mirzapur 2 Kab Ayega?”, “KGF Chapter 2 Kab release Hogi?” is one of the most discussed questions. And why not, who can forget the storm Yash created as Rocky Bhai in 2018. With his rugged and intense look, the Sandalwood star won the hearts of the entire nation.

Advertisement

With pandemic scare existing amongst people, there’s uncertainty over Chapter 2’s release. But nothing to worry, we can still calm ourselves down by catching the first part digitally. Moreover, the makers have treated us with some good old memories to keep us hooked in KGF mode.

Advertisement

It was yesterday, the production house, Excel Entertainment greeted fans with some BTS pictures of KGF Chapter 1. It featured Yash and director Prashanth Neel. In the pictures, we can see both intense and cool avatars of the Sandalwood star, while Neel is seen discussing something over a mic.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Meanwhile, it wouldn’t be wrong if we say Yash, the Pan-India superstar has had key contributions in making KGF a brand today.

Paving the way for greater things, he has always embarked on roads less travelled. Even before KGF, the actor endorsed brands but after the magnanimous success of the film and his fandom started spreading massively, brands like Nestron, Beardo, Villian, Freedom edible oil and A1 steel have been signed by the superstar for endorsements.

A source close to Yash says, “Yash has had a lot of brands under his belt but since the release of KGF, he became a hot topic on the brand circuit with more and more brands approaching him because of his massive appeal that pans across the country especially among the younger audience. So far Yash has been getting offers from an automobile brand and a phone brand for their Pan-India campaign which will soon launch in the new year, the deal is almost signed on dotted lines. With KGF 2 underway, Yash’s popularity and the wait for his film’s release is growing by the day.”

