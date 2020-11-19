The Telugu film industry has grown by leaps and bounds over the last decade. Even if you don’t understand the language, you can still enjoy a good number of the high on action, drama and romance flicks thanks to subtitles. One superstar of the Telugu film industry that we love is Allu Arjun, and today we tell you which of his films we love the most.

Allu Arjun isn’t just impressive because of his acting talent but also for his comic timing and the ease and comfort with which he can dance. If you don’t believe us, just check out his dance performances. Many people from across the globe too have tried to match his steps.

Personally, it is tough for me to rate which is my favourite Allu Arjun film, so here’s a list of 5 Telugu movies we recommend you watch right away – in case you haven’t seen them yet.

Arya 2 (2009)

Released over a decade ago, this film features Allu Arjun, Navdeep and Kajal Aggarwal caught in a love triangle. Will friendship win over love or vice versa is what the film is all about? This Sukumar directorial is available on Prime Video.

Race Gurram (2014)

This hit Telugu film that earned almost double its budget at the box office stars Allu Arjun in the lead along with Shruti Hassan, Ravi Kishan, Prakash Raj, Mukesh Rishi, Bramhanandam and others. The film follows Lucky (Allu), a happy-go-lucky guy, who takes on corrupt minister Shiva Reddy with a special team of police officers. Titled Main Hoon Lucky The Racer in the Hindi dubbed version, the film is available on Sony Liv. It is also available for viewing on Youtube and Google Play.

Son of Satyamurthy (2015)

This 2015 action-drama is filled with a good amount of comedy scenes that it will make you hold your sides laughing. Starring Upendra, Samantha Akkineni, Nithya Menen, Rajendra Prasad, Brahmanandam and Prakash Raj along with Allu Arjun, the film follows Viraj as he goes to extreme lengths to clear his father’s name. S/O Satyamurthy can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sarrainodu (2016)

This Telugu action drama, starring Allu Arjun, Srikanth, Rakul Preet Singh, Brahmanandam and others, follows the life of Gana – a youth who takes it upon himself to teach crooks who escaped punished due to faults in the legal system a lesson. This commercial success (the film earned close to ₹127 crore at the box office and is available on MX Player.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020)

Arjun’s last film to release in theatres (as of this moment), Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo follows the life of Bantu (Allu) who was exchanged at birth from a wealthy family into that of a middle class one. The film follows his attempts to win his (adoptive) father hearth and climb the success ladder. This Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde starrer can be watched on Netflix.

Which is your favourite film of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun film? Do let us know in the comments below.

