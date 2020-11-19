Ever imagined spending a day in Shah Rukh Khan’s lavish house? Multiple times, didn’t you? But what if we say that your fantasy can become a reality. No, we aren’t joking as SRK himself has sent an open invitation.

It was yesterday, SRK took to Instagram to announce a collaboration with Airbnb. For the unversed, Airbnb is an American company which provides users with vacation homes around the world through online process. Khan shared a chance to live in his house at Panchsheel Park in South Delhi.

Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “With so many memories of our early days in Delhi, the city holds a very special place in our hearts. @gaurikhan has redesigned our Delhi house and filled it with love and moments of nostalgia. Here’s a chance for you to be our guest with @airbnb #HomewithOpenArms #AirbnbPartner.”

One can get a chance to live in Shah Rukh Khan’s house through ‘Home with Open Arms’ contest. The applicants will have to describe what open arms welcome means to them. The lucky winner will get a chance to bring one more guest with them and spend a night in the house. The last date to apply is 30th November 2020.

The house is designed personally by none other than SRK’s wife Gauri Khan, which oozes a nostalgic feel. So what are you waiting for? Grab your chances now.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Khan was spotted outside of his den, thus exciting his fans. After a close to a couple of years worth of rumours and baseless stories, Shah was finally out to start shooting for his upcoming reported film with War director Siddharth Anand. Titled as Pathan, the film is also said to star John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles.

Khan was spotted in Andheri, Mumbai, for what our close sources have reported as his look preparation for the film. Apparently, it was his second day of preparation for the look, and from yesterday evening, the team has reportedly started the shoot of the film. He was spotted donning his ever-so-cool aviators and was in the same long-hair look we witnessed during IPL matches in Dubai. However, a thick braid was seen parting from the side of his hair.

