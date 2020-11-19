Concerned parents, a clingy boyfriend, a monotonous job and an unconventional, unsaid dream — Beanie’s life is chaotic, to put it mildly! Netflix today released the trailer of its upcoming series, Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, which follows the journey of Beanie Bhatnagar (Swara Bhasker), a 20-something girl, who is breaking stereotypes and running after her ambition of being a stand-up comic. Directed by Debbie Rao, Abi Varghese and Ishaan Nair, this romantic-comedy series releases on Netflix on December 4, 2020.

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag is about Beanie and her quest to find her own voice in the stand-up space, navigating love, life and her conventional but loving parents. Instagram sensation Dolly Singh marks her acting debut as Kapi, Beanie’s bestie, and the Indian-American actor and comedian Ravi Patel, plays the role of Ravi Patel, a budding comic and Beanie’s new-found friend and confidant, both chasing a common passion.

The hilarious-by-default Varun Thakur embraces the role of Arun, Swara Bhasker’s clingy but loving on-screen boyfriend, along with the evergreen Mona Ambegaonkar and Girish Kulkarni, stepping into the shoes of her parents.

The Bhaag Beanie Bhaag trailer featuring Swara Bhasker, Dolly Singh and others is a treat to watch. It’s a roller coaster ride with a lot of thrill, punch lines and relatable AF content.

Check out the trailer below:

What happens when Beanie flees her job and engagement in hope of pursuing a career in stand-up comedy? Find out on November 4, 2020 – only on Netflix.

