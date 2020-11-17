Actress Raveena Tandon, who is currently shooting for a new project in Himachal Pradesh, took out some time from her hectic schedule to enjoy the winter season with her children in the hills.

On Monday, she took to Instagram and posted a few pictures from her getaway. In the images, we can see Raveena, her daughter, Rasha, and her son, Ranbir, posing for the camera against the backdrop of snow-clad mountains.

“Thandi ka Mausam. Loving the getaway. Beautiful Himachal,” she captioned the post.

Raveena also celebrated Diwali away from home this year. A day ago, she gave a glimpse of her Diwali celebration during her Himachal getaway. She was joined by her kids.

“Our #online Diwali, shooting in Himachal, and the kids have joined me for their diwali vacay! Doing the #aarti online with the hubby and all parents in Mumbai! missing South Africa and Goa wallahs,” Raveena had written.

Raveena is back on screen soon in the upcoming film “KGF Chapter 2“, a follow-up to the 2018 Kannada blockbuster, “KGF: Chapter 1“, starring Yash.

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon has started preparing for her Karwa Chauth celebrations this year. The actress hosts a pre-Karwa Chauth party, and she took to Instagram to share her look for the do.

Raveena posted a couple of selfies on Tuesday evening, with the caption: “#prekarwachauthparty ki tayyaariyaan (Preparations for pre Karwa Chauth party)!”

In the photos, Raveena Tandon strikes an ethnic pose in a green suit with floral print. Her hair tied with a centre parting, Raveena completes her festive look with matching danglers and a red bindi.

Raveena Tandon, who is currently in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh, recently posted beautiful pictures from the hill town on social media.

“From my camera! The moon in its full glory! Since childhood the rabbit in the moon has fascinated me, I often wondered what caused the shape to appear, then the closer you get and the mystery unravels, but the #moonmagic remains…#sharadpurnima .. #beautifulwinternights #dalhousiediaries,” Raveena had captioned a recent post of an image of the moon from Dalhousie on the occasion of Sharad Purnima.

