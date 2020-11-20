Bhavana Panday, the mother of actress Ananya Panday and actor Chunky Pandey, is a name we are all similar with thanks to the many Bollywood parties are circles she is a part of. We recently came across some unseen photos of Bhavana Panday from her college days and they have taken us back in time.

Bhavana earned her B.Com Honours from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University. Scroll down to check out these photos that will surely leave you surprised as well.

In the photos, Bhavana Panday can be seen having a good time with friends from her college. It’s an unknown fact that Bhavana was a pass out from Shri Ram College of commerce which holds a cut off of 99% and that too solely on basis of the merits of the applicants. In fact, Bhavana is still in touch with her college friends and they keep having annual reunions to catch up on each other’s lives.

Today, Bhavana Panday has come a long way from being the young college student in the photos, she has worked her way to the top and has become a successful entrepreneur who runs her own fashion brand, LoveGen and has also had other business ventures in the past.

Well, one thing is for sure, Bhavana is the perfect example of a self-made woman who has achieved a lot in life with her own hard work, efforts and struggles.

On the professional front, Bhavana Panday will soon feature in the OTT world with a Netflix show. Titled Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, this show will also feature personalities like Gauri Khan, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari.

