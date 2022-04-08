Kangana Ranaut’s fearless reality show ‘Lock Upp’ has been the topic of discussion at every water cooler ever since it launched. Every week, the audience gets to see a new twist in the show and this time, it’s new entrants, Zeeshan Khan and Shivam Sharma who were seen arguing intensely to get the opportunity to enter the ‘Jhol Ghar’.

Advertisement

‘Lock Upp’ is one of the most highly viewed shows on OTT since its launch. The show is winning over audiences and has recently crosses a new milestone of 200+ Million views with all the happenings inside Lock Upp with its interesting contestants.

Advertisement

Zeeshan Khan and Shivam Sharma want to make their entry in the ‘Jhol Ghar’. When Shivam came to Zeeshan saying that he wanted to enter the ‘Jhol Ghar’, Zeeshan stopped him saying that he wanted to go in. Zeeshan then tried to reason with Vinit and said as they won task because of him & so, he should go to ‘Jhol Ghar’. The discussion got heated but was left undecided as Kaaranvir Bohra didn’t take anyone’s side. Shivam left the place visibly angry but while speaking to Kaaranvir, he agrees that Zeeshan should enter the ‘Jhol Ghar’. Don’t miss Lock Upp who finally enters the ‘Jhol Ghar’.

ALTBalaji and MX Player live-stream Lock Upp 24×7 on their respective platforms and allow audiences to interact directly with the contestants. Stay tuned to ALTBalaji & MX Player for more updates on the show.

‘Lock Upp‘ started streaming live on ALTBalaji & MX Player from 27th February 2022.

Must Read: Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi Accuses Ex-Husband Gaurav Gupta Of Infidelity Says, “In These 4 Years Of Separation, He Slept With Whoever I Knew”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube