Lock Upp has been making headlines ever since the show has begun. Kangana Ranaut led show never misses a chance to stir controversy with the content and the latest addition to the same is Payal Rohatgi’s comments on Indian Muslims. It started when Payal got into a heated argument with co-contestant Zeeshan Khan and passed derogatory comments about his religion and later apologised for the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Payal allegedly labelled Zeeshan as a ‘terrorist’ and after she was saved from the elimination, she came and apologised for passing derogatory comments on Indian Muslims. “Namaste mai hu Payal Rohatgi, Mai hath jod ke maafi mangti hu agar kisi ki bhawnaon ko maine hurt kiya. Ek community ki bhawnaon ko agar maine hurt kiya (I am Payal Rohatgi and I want to apologise with folded hands, if I have hurt anyone feelings or if I hurt any particular community’s feelings) then I am really, really sorry. I request you to not create an issue out of this. I hope this can end with this show itself,” she said in front of the camera.

Payal Rohtagi continued and added, “To haath jod k, jin bhartiya musalmano ko laga ki maine unke bhawnao ko thes pahunchayi hai ek statement se to uske liye mai mafi chahti hu (I fold my hands and apologise to Indian Muslims who may have been hurt by one statement of mine).”

For the unversed, it all started when Payal was debating about ‘halal meat’ with Mandana Karimi and Zeeshan Khan intervened. This for obvious reasons didn’t go well with Payal who called him a ‘terrorist’.

What are your thoughts on Payal Rohatgi’s apology to Indian Muslims? Tell us in the comments below.

