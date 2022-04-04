The popular youth reality show, MTV Roadies is all set to return with the new season this weekend. This year Sonu Sood will be seen hosting the show and there’s a lot of excitement for the same. Meanwhile, the show grabbed a lot of attention due to Raghu Ram’s presence and his blunt response in earlier seasons. Meanwhile, his leaving the show came as a shocker for many and in one of the interviews, Raghu had claimed he would hate to be part of it now.

For the unversed, Raghu auditioned in the first season of Indian Idol as a contestant, but he was rejected. Later his idea of MTV Roadies was accepted as an experimental project by the channel in 2000. After judging the show for 11 years, he bid adieu to the show in 2014. He announced his exit on Twitter and wrote, “Roadies is happening. I’m not gonna do it though. I’m done with it. Moved on. About time, too.”

Every now and then, Raghu Ram gets asked about his association with MTV Roadies as he has given 11 years to the show. In 2017, he claimed that he doesn’t regret his decision of quitting the reality show and he would hate to be part even if the makers approach him.

As per IANS, Raghu Ram said, “I would hate to be a part of it now. See my thing is some people think I’m the Roadies guy…which means they will try and typecast me into just being a loud, obnoxious on-air personality.”

“But they don’t understand that my and Rajeev’s equity come as creators… as someone who has created the longest-running reality show in India — Roadies.”

Raghu Ram further shared, “They created the first romance reality show called Splitsvilla, Dropout Pvt. Ltd and India’s Best Judwaa. These are original formats. No format like this exists and this is who I am. I will not be bogged down and will not allow people to typecast me and tell me that ‘You only do this, you are good at this’. No this is what we do.”

