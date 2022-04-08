Krystle D’souza is one of the most loved and fashionable actresses of TV industry. The actress, who stepped into the world of glamour with Kahe Naa Kahe, rose to fame with the television show Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai where she was paired opposite Karan Tacker. Later, the actress was featured in TV shows like Brahmarakshas-Jaag Utha Shaitaan and Belan Wali Bahu among others.

Apart from making the right kind of noise with her work, Krystle also made grabbed headlines for reportedly dating her co-star Karan Tacker.

In August 2018, reports of Karan Tacker and Krystle D’souza break up surfaced on the web and the two even, reportedly, unfollowed each other on social media. But now looks like after being single for years, Krystle has once again found love. As per the latest media reports, the Belan Wali Bahu actress has found her love in Gulaam Goose Deewani. Reportedly, Gulaam is said to be in the restaurant business.

According to a report in ETimes TV, Krystle and Gulaam are seeing each other for 6 months now but have recently started going public with their romantic pics and video.

On the occasion of Krystle D’souza’s birthday Gulaam had posted a cute photo of them together and wrote alongside, “Happy birthday to you Koaks. May you be blessed with the best and get everything that you desire. May God Bless you with all the happiness in the world.” He ended the caption with a red heart emoji.

Speaking about Gulaam, he seems to be good friends with TV stars like Rithvik Dhanjani, Priyanca and others. Check out their pics below:

While there’s no confirmation on the same, we already can’t wait for the duo make an official announcement soon.

