Business reality television series Shark Tank India made its debut in December last year and soon become one of the most loved shows on television. ‘Sharks’ Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Vineeta Singh who appeared as panelists became famous overnight.

Advertisement

However, the popularity came as a disadvantage for former BharatPe co-founder. An audio clip was leaked earlier this year that revealed Grover allegedly abusing and threatening a Kotak Group employee for missing out on share allotment. This led Grover to resign.

Advertisement

Since then Ashneer Grover and BharatPe’s top management have often indulged in a public war of words. The company’s management alleged that Ashneer and his wife had misused the company’s funds. Now it took a further leap as Suhail Sameer, the company’s CEO and co-founder, alleged that they couldn’t pay salaries to their employees because Ashneer has stolen it.

An individual, purportedly an employee of BharatPe, penned a long note on LinkedIn recently alleging that the company hasn’t paid their salaries for March. The employee even tagged Ashneer and Suhail in his post.

Ashneer Grover then commented on the post, “Folks please look into this. Not done – their salaries have to be paid before anything,” and tagged Suhail and the company’s Head of Financial Control Hersimran Kaur. The post soon attracted many to criticise the company in the comment section.

Ashneer’s sister Aashima Grover also joined in the conversation and called BharatPe’s top management ‘shamless bunch’. This triggered Suhail Sameer to respond to her in the comment section and accused her brother for the situation. He wrote, “Behen – tere bhai ne sara paisa chura liya.”

Suhail’s comment did not sit well with many. Several netizens criticized his tone of voice befitting a CEO of a such a company. While Ashneer Grover stayed away from commenting, his sister continued to respond Suhail’s comments. She wrote, “But still money is left for your ESOP, bonus, increment, parties and offsite and not to forget paid media. We aren’t surprised at all by Suhail’s comments. That’s him. Now you can imagine the plight of the company and what culture they would be building.”

Must Read: Naagin 6: Anita Hassanandani To Follow Rashami Desai’s Footsteps In Making A Cameo? Actress Clarifies The Rumours!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube