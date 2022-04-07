Tejasswi Prakash is on cloud 9 as she welcomed home a new beast, Audi Q7. The actress has been making a lot of noise and videos of her performing rituals during delivery are viral all over. Accompanying her was boyfriend and actor Karan Kundrra. But did you know? The actress took an auto ride on the same day! Scroll below for some interesting details.

Fans will be excited to know that Karan Kundrra has shared an entire VLog on Teja’s new car on his YouTube channel. The Naagin 6 actress was waiting in an auto halfway waiting for him to come pick her up. She could be seen hiding her face with a mask in the public area as she sat inside the public transport.

As Karan Kundrra captured her inside the auto, Tejasswi Prakash asked him not to capture those moments as she didn’t want people to see her that way. But the Lock Upp jailor was seen going all praises for his lover as he says, “Beta 1 crore ki gaadi kharidne auto me sirf Laddoo jaa sakti hai, which is why I love her. Kamaal hai (laughs)”

Karan Kundrra’s driver seems to have created a great bond with Tejasswi Prakash as he drives her to a great wada pav place without the Love School host’s knowledge. They could be latter seen gorging on the delicious street food while on their way to receive the beast.

Have a look at the fun VLog shot by Karan Kundrra below:

Well, we’re truly impressed by how humble Tejasswi Prakash is.

On the professional front, Teja is busy shooting for her supernatural drama, Naagin 6. Karan Kundrra, on the other hand, has been busy with Lock Upp.

