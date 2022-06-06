Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has witnessed another huge blow. Fans are still in disbelief as they learnt about Shailesh Lodha quitting the show. A lot of rumours have been spreading across the internet ever since. But despite Asit Kumarr Modi trying numerous times, is the actor adamant on ending his journey with the sitcom? Scroll below for more details!

It was last year that reports around a rumoured tiff between Dilip Joshi (Jethalal) and Shailesh began doing the rounds. It is said to be one of the reasons why the actor took the big decision. Apart from that, the actor was unhappy about receiving ‘less footage’ despite being a part for over 13 years. Another possible reason could be the other TMKOC actors allegedly ganging up on him.

As per a report by Times Of India, Asit Kumarr Modi had been hopeful that Shailesh Lodha would eventually return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. But it seems there’s no going back now and the situation has turned into a similar one like Disha Vakani, who left and never came back.

The report states, “Let’s not forget that Disha Vakhani left 5 years ago. Has she returned?” It also goes onto give examples of actors like Gurucharan Singh and Nehta Mehta who also left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but didn’t look back.

“Above all, it is very difficult to get Shailesh on the phone. He has set his phone in such a way that most calls get disconnected after just one ring,” adds the source.

Basically, Asit Kumarr Modi may be trying but Shailesh Lodha is not ready to entertain his requests any further.

