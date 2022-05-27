On a day to day basis, a lot of women have to undergo embarrassing and uncomfortable situations. The same happens with our Bollywood actresses too. From people commenting on their outfit choices to their personal lives, netizens never leave an opportunity to mock Bollywood divas. Back in 2017, during an award show, a man ‘ogling’ at Disha Patani’s cleavage went viral on social media. Scroll below to read the scoop.

It was the Filmfare Awards in 2017 when Disha was just getting started in Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with M.S Dhoni opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and got critically acclaimed for her role in the film. Her role in the film was however short but did win hearts of many across the globe.

During the 2017 Filmfare Awards, Disha Patani wore a black figure-hugging gown with a thigh-high slit and a cleavage flaunting neckline. And a video of her sitting next to a man who was apparently ogling at her cleavage went crazy viral on social media and also sparked a meme fest on Twitter. Take a look at the video below:

Not just that, Disha Patani was sl*t-shamed for her outfit and later shared a powerful message on Instagram account slamming people with this kind of sick mentality.

Take a look at her gown below:

Now, take a look at her savage post dedicated to trolls below:

Kudos to Disha Patani for standing up for herself and giving it back to the haters in the most kick-a** way!

You go girl.

What are your thoughts on the actress getting trolled for a man ogling at her cleavage? Tell us in the comments below.

