Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party was an extraordinary star-studded affair. Bollywood A-list celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan attended the party and their pictures and videos were doing the rounds on social media. Now, SRK’s son Aryan Khan’s pictures are going viral from the party and netizens are mocking him for keeping a straight pose while posing for the camera. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Aryan happens to be superstar Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s eldest son. He’s known to be a very private person and is also not very fond of getting clicked by paparazzi. However, the star kid enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 2 million followers on Instagram.

Aryan Khan was dressed in a casual all-black avatar. The star kid looked dapper in a black suit and his uncanny similarities with his father Shah Rukh Khan always make it to the headlines. Now, at the party, Aryan posed for the pictures with his friends and those same pictures are now doing the rounds on social media.

Take a look at his pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to Aryan Khan’s pictures, a user on Instagram commented, “Itna paisa hai phir bhi chehre pe koi smile nahi hai 😢😂” Another user commented, “Bhai Smile Toh Kar Lia Kar Yaar 😅” A third user commented, “This man is the most dead person..never smiles….” A fourth user commented, “He alwys seems very serious n sad. Hope he is fine” A fifth user commented, “If paisa khushi nhi kharid skta had a face.”

What are your thoughts on netizens mocking Aryan for keeping a straight face while posing for the pictures? Tell us in the comments below.

