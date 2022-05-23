Bollywood power couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana turned a year older on Sunday. The debutante’s mother, celebrating on social media, shared a gorgeous new picture of her daughter.

Gauri shared a beautiful picture of Suhana on Instagram and captioned it: “Birthday girl”.

In the image, Suhana is looking pretty in a pink printed coat paired with pink pants and matching heels. She accessorised her look with golden hoop earrings.

Suhana reacted to the post by dropping several love-filled emoticons.

Several known personalities commented on the picture to wish Suhana a happy birthday.

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar, who is a close friend of SRK, wrote: “Happy birthday my darling.”

Renowned designer Manish Malhotra said: “happy birthday @suhanakhan2,” followed by a heart emoticon. Sohail Khan’s ex-wife and Gauri’s BFF Seema Kiran Sajdeh wrote, “Happy birthday Su” and Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday Suhaana”.

Suhana is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar directorial ‘The Archies’, which has been adapted from the famous comic series of the same name, has been revealed.

The film, produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby Films will feature the children of some of B-town’s most widely known faces.

The cast also includes Agastya Nanda, who’s the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and the late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.

In addition, the film will also star Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina in key roles. The young actors will play the beloved characters from the hugely popular Archie Comics.

Set in the 1960s, ‘The Archies‘ is a musical drama that will premiere on Netflix. The streaming platform also shared a teaser announcing its cast on Saturday.

