Over the weekend, Hindi filmmaker Zoya Akhtar unveiled the first official poster and teaser of The Archies while launching a couple of known and unknown faces in Bollywood. The first look gave us an insight into Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Boney Kapoor’s daughter and Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina’s world.

Soon after the teaser and posters were dropped proud parents couldn’t help but write heartfelt notes for their kids. Right from SRK’s Insta post, to Big B’s message, they took to social media to express their emotions.

However, The Archies’ first look has left the internet divided. While a section of social media couldn’t relate to the Netflix show, others sparked the nepotism debate. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “My only problm with this would be..if it tries to cater to the western audiences with very strong influence of western culture..where almost evry character is speaking in English most of the time..but if ur making an indian show..keep india in mind..i hope am wrong..” while another said, “Bc even angrez did not live this way in India. here is the plot as always Teen best friends. A few of them are couples, 1 of them forced, 1 same sex couple. 1 got bad parents. One has to become singer/dancer which happens in the end. 2 jasleen royal/prateek kuhad songs.”

Talking about the nepotism debate, a user suggested makers to change its name to “Multiverse of Nepotism.” A Twitterati wrote, “Archies for Americans is relatable to all small town teenager, but here he gets the treatment of an urban elite class chap who doesn’t look and dress like 99.9% Indians. In an adaptation it’s not enough to cast indians you have to make them feel like one too. #Archies.”

Readout more comments below:

I love @iamsrk but this series with Indian kids playing as Europeans in 80s is the most disconnected show ever planned. Zero interest raised . It’s like few American kids playing malgudi days with hawai backdrop! #Archies https://t.co/jJW3P2DiZb — Insignificant Man (@srvnsrju) May 15, 2022

How does it look like an Indian adaptation ..where does Indians used to wear these kind off dresses eat burger ,pizza,donughts

When u tell Indian adaptation it should make u feel on screen also

Such a flop making #Archies https://t.co/riShJYb4QK — Monster 🗡️ ⚔️ (@Sushi38593320) May 14, 2022

how did they manage to find 7 nepo kids who are the same shade of iced latte!!? #Archies pic.twitter.com/3O5kLACnHs — Anmol (@fizzytweet_) May 16, 2022

There is a reason why their last names are in Bold. pic.twitter.com/waZFGD4m5a — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 14, 2022

Should be renamed "The Richies" as that's what the trailer is depicting — Sadiaa (@Sadiaa96_) May 14, 2022

The Archies is slated for a 2023 release on Netflix.

