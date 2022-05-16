“I think those are going to be the memories, which you’re going to die with” says Abhishek Banerjee as ‘Paatal Lok’ counts 2 years.

After leaving his mark with his amazing comic roles, Abhishek Banerjee brought a whole new character in Amazon Prime Video’s crime thriller web series ‘Paatal Lok’ for the audience that has completed 2 Years, and Abhishek’s character as Hatoda Tyagi is indeed one of the best takeaways from the series.

Having given the roles like Jaana in Stree and Mahinder in Dream Girl, Hatoda Tyagi in ‘Paatal Lok’ has come as a big turning point in Abhishek’s career where he stepped out of his comfort zone and took up the shoes of an intense criminal character. Taking a different path is indeed a tough choice for any actor who has established his persona in any particular genre but Abhishek Banerjee stunned the audience with his dark and intense character in the series. In the series Hatoda Tyagi aka Abhishek was seen killing people with a hammer, his acting collected immense love from the audience and the critics.

Playing a very special place in Abhishek Banerjee’s life, ‘Paatal Lok‘ is truly one of the best performances of the actor. Moreover, while sharing about his attachment with the series, Abhishek shared, “I think the first memory was that the trailer was released on my birthday. And everything about that show, I think those are going to be the memories, which you’re going to die with, you know, like, everything from the day one of the shoots when I was nervous, last day of the shoot when I was exhausted”.

On the film front, Abhishek Banerjee will be seen in ‘Nazarandaaz’ ‘Bhediya’ and 7 new projects, Abhishek also has an interesting lineup of different genres of films.

