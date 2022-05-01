Amazon Prime Video’s web series Paatal Lok, which was released in 2020, received rave reviews from critics. Jaideep Ahlawat was highly appreciated for his performance as Hathiram Chaudhary. Now the crime thriller is being renewed for season 2 and it seems the actor has also hiked his fees. Scroll down to know more.

The crime thriller Paatal Lok managed to strike the right chord with the audience. The web series also changed things for Ahlawat after it became a massive hit among the audience. He rose to fame following the release of the crime thriller produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz.

As makers are now gearing up for Paatal Lok season 2, Pinkvilla reports that Jaideep Ahlawat has hiked his fees for his role in the web series. Citing a source, the publication quoted as, “One success can change the tide for all the actors. Our industry respects talent and success. Jaideep is one of the key reasons for Pataal Lok to succeed.”

The source was further quoted,” While the actor was paid a nominal amount of 40 lakh for the first season, his salary has gone up by 50 times for the second season. He is paid a handsome sum of Rs 20 crore for season two of Paatal Lok. It’s a common norm to hike the actor fees with every passing season. But for Jaideep, it’s a success story of sorts, as none expected the tides to turn in this way, so soon.”

While the actor has hiked his fee for OTT projects, he reportedly did not hike his fee for films. Following the success of the first season, Amazon Prime Video recently announced the second season of Paatal Lok 2. Jaideep Ahlawat made a style appearance with the cast of the series during the launch event of the web series.

