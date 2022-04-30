The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the much-loved comedy shows on Indian television. It has made everyone laugh. Not just the host and TKSS crew, but the guest too always leave us laughing. Archana Puran Singh often becomes the butt of all the jokes in the comedy show.

Now this weekend, some new guests will be seen. The team of Om – Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi, Ahmed Khan and others will grace the show. A new promo of the weekend episode is now released and Krushna Abhishek making fun of Archana‘s drinking habit. Scroll down to know more.

In the latest promo, Krushna was seen recalling Aditya Roy Kapur’s 2013 film Aashiqui wherein the latter was seen playing the role of an alcoholic singer. The comedian then made a joke about how Archana Puran Singh is also an alcoholic and said, “Logon ke ghar par dum aloo bante hain, inke ghar pe rum aalu bante hain.”

Take a look at the hilarious promo below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik will also be seen this weekend on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film Thar. A promo was also released recently wherein the host jokingly asked the Ram Lakhan actor how he feels now that he will become a grandfather.

Kapil asked the veteran actor, “Jab aapne suni ki aap nana banne wale hain, to aapne apne aap ko thoda bada mehsoor kia ya 5 saal aur chhote ho gaye aap,” to which Anil said, “Jaise tu ghar mein shaadishudha hai, bahar tu kuwara hi ghumta hai. Toh mai bhi sirf ghar mein nana hu, bahar mai 5 saal thoda aur chota hu.”

Kapil Sharma then stepped in with “Jhakaas!” after hearing his response.

