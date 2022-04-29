Actress Urfi Javed has appeared in several TV series like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Chandra Nandini, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie and Daayan to name a few. However, she is now known for her bizarre fashion choices. She often gets trolled for wearing risque outfits at public places but that does not stop her from wearing it.

Advertisement

Recently she was also criticised by Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali and Kashmera Shah for her fashion choices but she doesn’t heed their opinions. Now a video is going viral wherein she is seen getting caught red-handed by police while shooting for an adult film. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

The video was shared by content creator Rohit Gupta, Urfi Javed is seen visiting an office where she meets a director who expresses his interest in casting her in his film. The filmmaker also tells her that Ranbir Kapoor has been cast as a villain in the film and Badshah will be composing music for the film.

All these things make Urfi excited about it. When the actress enquires about the film’s lead actor, Rohit acts as another director and reveals that he is from Uganda. Urfi is asked to give an audition with the actor and gives her weird dialogues to enact. Then a man dressed in a police uniform barges in into the office and starts thrashing all the three men for shooting an adult film.

Soon all the three men blame Urfi Javed. This angers the actress and calls her manager and starts shouting at him for scheduling such an audition for her. It was then she gets to know that it was all a prank and nothing of this is real. The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant looks on with disbelief with a smirk on her face as everyone else in the room bursts into laughter.

Watch the hilarious prank video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Gupta (@ro_hit_hain)

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Anil Kapoor Jokes About Turning ‘Nana’ After Sonam Kapoor’s Pregnancy: “Sirf Ghar Me…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube